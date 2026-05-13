Valens Aktie
WKN DE: A1YCNB / ISIN: DE000A1YCNB3
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14.05.2026 00:05:09
Why Valens Semiconductor Stock Soared Today
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) stock surged on Wednesday following the release of the company's first-quarter results. The company's share price ended the day up 9.3% and had been up as much as 13.7% earlier in trading. Valens published its Q1 results before the market opened today, reporting sales and earnings for the period that topped Wall Street's expectations. The company also issued promising guidance for the current quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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