Why VF Corp. Stock Was Sliding This Week

Shares of VF (NYSE: VFC) were getting dinged again this week as the struggling apparel company that owns Vans and North Face got a bearish analyst note.With Treasury yields rising this week, investor expectations for near-term growth also seem to be weakening -- higher yields are a sign that Federal Reserve rate cuts may not come as fast as some had expected.As of 1:02 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was down 15.2% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading