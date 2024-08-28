|
28.08.2024 14:25:19
Why Virax Biolabs Is Rising In Pre-market?
(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs (VRAX) has entered into a distribution agreement with a supplier of RT-PCR Mpox virus detection kits to commercialize them in 13 European countries as well as members of the Gulf Cooperation Council including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Virax is authorized to import, sell and distribute Virax-branded Mpox virus Nucleic Acid Detection Kits in European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, as well as the GCC set of nations.
Shares of Virax Biolabs are up 23% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
