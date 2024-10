Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Plunged Again Today

Shares of beaten-down pharmacy stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) sank 7.2% today as of 2:47 p.m. ET.Walgreens had rallied a bit after recent earnings came in better than expected and the company's 2025 outlook came in better than feared. However, fears reemerged on Tuesday, when a big, well-funded rival announced it would begin a same-day prescription delivery service.Today, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that it was now open for same-day prescription delivery in six states: Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. The company also noted it would soon roll out same-day prescription delivery to all 49 states by January.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool