Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Plunged in June

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) plunged 25.4% in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .News went from bad to worse for Walgreens, which had already been down severely on the year even before the month started. And after another plunge during the last three days of June, the stock was off 54% in the first half of 2024, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500. While pessimism already abounded, Walgreens' fiscal third-quarter results on June 27 only added to its shareholders' woes, with the stock taking yet another leg down.