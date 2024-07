Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped 15% This Week

There's no decisive reason the stock should be up this week. The headlines have been leaning in a bearish direction, in fact. Nevertheless, as of Friday morning, Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) shares are trading a little more than 15% higher than last Friday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.What gives? Simply put, the market is making some assumptions about the media giant's future.The thing is, these assumptions aren't crazy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool