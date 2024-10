Why Warren Buffett Loves Sirius XM Stock

Warren Buffett has been selling out of a lot of stocks recently, cutting back significantly on his largest holdings and raising cash in a somewhat ominous sign.But Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) hasn't only been selling stocks; it has also been buying or adding to a few select holdings.One is Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI). While Berkshire has owned the Liberty Media tracking stock since 2016, which tracked Liberty's large stake in Sirius , Berkshire has increased its bet on the satellite radio operator this year, ahead of the tracking stock's merger with publicly traded Sirius shares in a simplification merger in September. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool