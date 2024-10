Why Wolfspeed Stock Blasted Higher (Again) Today

Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) continued their remarkable recovery on Wednesday, soaring by as much as 19.5%. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 17.8%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was a vote of confidence from a Wall Street analyst.Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore raised his price target on Wolfspeed to $15 from $10, though he maintained an equal weight (hold) rating on the shares. That new target would amount to a gain of roughly 9% from Tuesday's closing price. However, with its move higher Wednesday, the stock has already blown past that price target.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool