Why Woodward Stock Is Falling Today

Industrial component manufacturer Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) beat expectations for the quarter, but the company is cautious about what lies up ahead.Investors are focused on the caution, sending shares of Woodward down 17% as of 11:30 Eastern.Woodward is a manufacturer of energy conversion and control systems for the aerospace and industrial equipment industries. The company earned $1.63 per share in its fiscal third quarter (ending June 30), topping the $1.51-per-share consensus estimate. Revenue, however, came in about $5 million below expectations at $847.7 million.Continue reading