Why Yum China Stock Soared 33% Last Month

Shares of restaurant company Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) soared 33.2% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a welcome development for shareholders who have been enduring a multiyear downtrend. But what's interesting here is that Yum China didn't report any news during the month.Zooming out a little, investors can see that Yum China stock wasn't alone last month. To the contrary, many companies that do business in China saw their stock prices surge. The iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ: MCHI) is a fund holding a basket of Chinese stocks. And looking at its returns side-by-side with Yum China stock shows the broader trend.Continue reading