Will Lower Rates Turn AGNC Investment Into a Great Income Stock?

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) looks like an income stock, but it doesn't actually behave like one. Or at least not one that most dividend-focused investors will want to own.And while falling interest rates will likely be a net benefit to the business, the improving environment won't be enough to turn this roughly 14% ultra-high-yield stock into one that a dividend investor will want to buy. Here's what you need to know before you let a big yield suck you into an investment mistake.AGNC Investment is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). Its structure was designed to give small investors access to institutional-level real estate investments, with the idea that they would be able to benefit from the cash flows such assets can produce.Continue reading