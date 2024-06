WISeKey Appoints John O'Hara As New CFO

(RTTNews) - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (WKEY), a provider of cyber security, digital identity, and internet of things, said on Friday that it has appointed John O'Hara as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 1.

O'Hara will succeed Peter Ward, who will retire on June 30 as CFO.

O'Hara currently serves as the CFO of SEALSQ Corp. (LAES), a subsidiary of WISeKey.

Prior to joining WISeKey, O'Hara had worked as the Global Financial Controller for Jesuit Worldwide Learning, and as the Finance Director at Deloitte.