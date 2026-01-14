WISeKey Unit SEALSQ Signs MOU For Potential Quobly Acquisition

(RTTNews) - WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY, WSKEF, WIHN.SW), a Swiss cybersecurity company, on Tuesday said its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp. (LAES), has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

The agreement allows SEALSQ to begin exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of French quantum computing firm Quobly SAS for a potential strategic investment and majority acquisition.

The proposed multi-stage transaction is an initial minority investment followed by a potential acquisition.

If completed, the transaction would result in a total investment of about $200 million by SEALSQ in exchange for a majority stake in Quobly.

SEALSQ said the transaction is aimed at advancing secure and industrial-scale quantum technologies in Europe.

The move follows a strategic collaboration between SEALSQ and Quobly announced in November 2025.

The expanded partnership is expected to accelerate the development of secure-by-design, silicon-based quantum computing platforms.

Quobly was founded in 2022 and develops silicon-based quantum processors using established semiconductor manufacturing processes, targeting applications across defense, intelligence, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and other mission-critical sectors.

On Tuesday, SEALSQ had closed at $4.31, 0.0400 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.0100 cents lesser before ending the trade at $4.3000.

On Tuesday, WISeKey closed trading 3.31% higher at CHF 15.62 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.