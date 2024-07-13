|
13.07.2024 13:07:00
With Palantir on the Team, the Coalition to Build an International Space Station Replacement Just Keeps Getting Bigger
Six years from now, the International Space Station (ISS) will be no more. Plans are in progress to abandon ISS in 2030, and to push the space station down Earth's gravity well, to burn up in the atmosphere. But not to worry -- even as the countdown to the ISS's demise accelerates, the coalition of companies working to build a new international space station to replace it keeps getting bigger.This initiative established by privately held Starlab with assistance from Northrop Grumman, Hilton Hotels, and Airbus, has roughly doubled in size over the last couple of months with the inclusion of Japan's Mitsubishi, Canada's MDA Space, and most recently, America's Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Fool.com contributor Geoffrey Seiler covered this story in June, noting that Starlab is bringing Palantir on board to help predict the maintenance needs of its new space station (which will launch in 2028), and use "data modeling ... to enhance Starlab's operations throughout the enterprise."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
