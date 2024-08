With Shares Down Nearly 15%, Is Now the Time to Buy This High-Yielding Energy Stock?

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) currently sits about 15% below its 52-week high. This slump has pushed the renewable energy producer's dividend yield up over 5%. That's several times higher than the S&P 500's current dividend yield of less than 1.5%. A high dividend yield isn't Brookfield Renewable's only draw. The leading global renewable energy producer is growing briskly. Add that to its lower valuation, and the company could produce supercharged total returns in the coming years. That makes now a great time to buy the stock.Brookfield Renewable has been a great income-generating investment over the years. The renewable energy company has distributed cash to its investors since 2001, growing its payout at a 6% compound annual rate during that timeframe. This marked its 13th straight year of increasing its payout by at least 5%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool