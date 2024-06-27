X4 Pharma Reports Positive Clinical Data From Phase 2 Trial Of Mavorixafor In Chronic Neutropenia

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Thursday announced positive new clinical data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Mavorixafor in the treatment of people with chronic neutropenia.

The six-month trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Mavorixafor, an oral CXCR4 antagonist, achieved the target of absolute neutrophil count or ANC increase with once-daily dosage. Results were found to be positive in monotherapy and in combination with stable doses of the U.S. approved G-CSF. The open-label trial had enrolled 23 patients and the overall safety profile was found to be consistent with previous Phase 1b clinical studies, the company noted.

Further, the company said it proceeding with the enrollment of 150 patients into its global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, evaluating once-daily Mavorixafor in people with congenital, acquired primary autoimmune, or idiopathic CN.

Shares of X4 are currently up 3 percent on Nasdaq.