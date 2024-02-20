Xencor to Host Webcast to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Vudalimab Clinical Update

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss financial results, provide a corporate update and provide a clinical update of vudalimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The live webcast may be accessed through "Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at investors.xencor.com. Telephone participants may register to receive a dial-in number and unique passcode that can be used to access the conference call. A recording will be available for at least 30 days.

About Vudalimab

Vudalimab is an XmAb® bispecific antibody that is designed to promote tumor-selective T-cell activation and potentially improve the therapeutic index of combination immunotherapies. Vudalimab is engineered with high specificity to target T cells that express both the immune checkpoint receptors PD-1 and CTLA-4. In a Phase 1 study, vudalimab was generally well tolerated and demonstrated encouraging clinical activity.

Xencor is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study of vudalimab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) plus chemotherapy for certain patient populations; a Phase 2 clinical study in patients with clinically defined high-risk mCRPC; and a Phase 1b/2 clinical study evaluating vudalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "potential,” "can,” "will,” "plan,” "may,” "could,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "seek,” "look forward,” "believe,” "committed,” "investigational,” and similar terms, or by express or implied discussions relating to Xencor’s business, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic effects of vudalimab, the outcome of any clinical studies, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Such statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Xencor and are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks associated with the process of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and other risks, including the ability of publicly disclosed preliminary clinical trial data to support continued clinical development and regulatory approval for specific treatments, in each case as described in Xencor's public securities filings. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Xencor's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as Xencor's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Xencor undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

