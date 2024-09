Xiao-I Partners With National Assn. Of The Deaf To Develop AI Tools, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), Monday announced a strategic partnership with the National Association of the Deaf to improve communication accessibility of the deaf community through artificial intelligence technology.

Under the agreement, the organizations aim to develop user-friendly, innovative tools and platforms to facilitate seamless communication for deaf individuals.

In August, the Shanghai-based company launched the Hearview Smart Glasses in U.S. market, designed to enhance daily conversations for the deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals by offering real-time subtitles.

Currently, Xiao-I's stock is moving down 10.50 percent, to $3.35 on the Nasdaq.