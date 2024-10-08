|
08.10.2024 09:03:53
XP Power Q3 Revenue Down 20%; But Order Intake Up 9%
(RTTNews) - Singapore-headquartered XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its revenue for the third quarter ended 30 September 2024 declined about 20% to 60.2 million pounds from the prior year. Quarterly revenues decreased by 19% in constant currency. Foreign exchange movements in the quarter lowered the sterling value of its predominantly US dollar-denominated sales and profits, reducing third-quarter profit by about 0.7 million pounds.
Order intake for the third quarter rose 9% year-over-year to 48.8 million pounds. Quarterly order intake increased by 11% in constant currency. The improvement was driven by the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector, orders from which were more than double the comparative period and 40% higher sequentially in constant currency.
Third quarter order intake within the Healthcare and Industrial Technology sectors was similar to the second quarter in constant currency, and reflects ongoing customer destocking which is lasting longer than previously expected.
On a constant currency basis, the Group's full year expectations remain within the range of current analyst expectations. Analyst expectations for adjusted operating profit for the year ending 31 December 2024 are in the range of 27.4 million pounds to 30.1 million pounds.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.