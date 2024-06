XXL, Frasers Group To Establish Strategic Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - XXL ASA said the company and Frasers Group plc are close to agreeing a mutually beneficial strategic partnership with the aim of strengthening XXL's position in the Nordics. The partnership would involve mutually beneficial synergies to strengthen retail operations.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, said: "The expertise we have gained through our Elevation Strategy, particularly in brand relationships, retail elevation, and the utilization of our own brands, will be invaluable to XXL as it regains its position as a champion within sporting goods in the Nordics."

Frasers Group owns a large portfolio of retail brands including Sports Direct and more than 30% of XXL's Class A shares.