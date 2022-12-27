Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
27.12.2022 22:21:00

Yext CEO and CFO to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 AM ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005245/en/

(Graphic: Yext, Inc.)

(Graphic: Yext, Inc.)

Walrath and Darryl Bond, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on January 10, 2023.

A live video and audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until January 9, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten