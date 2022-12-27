Yext CEO and CFO to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 AM ET.

Walrath and Darryl Bond, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on January 10, 2023.

A live video and audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until January 9, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

