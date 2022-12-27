|
27.12.2022 22:21:00
Yext CEO and CFO to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 AM ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005245/en/
(Graphic: Yext, Inc.)
Walrath and Darryl Bond, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on January 10, 2023.
A live video and audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until January 9, 2024.
About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.
SOURCE Yext, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005245/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yext Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.22
|Why Yext Stock Jumped 19% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.11.22
|Ausblick: Yext stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.22
|Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
06.09.22
|Ausblick: Yext gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.22
|Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)