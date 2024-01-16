16.01.2024 23:25:00

Yext to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), a leading digital experience platform, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference: Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET. A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event for one year.
  • ROTH MKM 36th Annual Conference: Company representatives will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Monday, March 18, 2024 at a time to be determined.

Senior executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors at both conferences.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations build digital experiences across any channel on our open and composable platform. The Yext Digital Experience Platform collects and organizes content to deliver AI-led experiences for any organization’s customers, employees, or partners. For more than 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless customer experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints.

