07.02.2022 23:00:00
Zendesk Last-Ditch Effort To Justify Momentive Acquisition Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed, The Market Has Spoken: Momentive Transaction Is Wrong Path Forward For Zendesk
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting the flaws in Zendesk's last-ditch effort to justify its proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) (formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk
Contact: IR@janapartners.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendesk-last-ditch-effort-to-justify-momentive-acquisition-revealed-to-be-dramatically-flawed-the-market-has-spoken-momentive-transaction-is-wrong-path-forward-for-zendesk-301476940.html
SOURCE JANA Partners LLC
