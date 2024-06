Zhihu Posts Narrower Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zhihu Inc. (ZH) posted a net loss of RMB 165.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB 179.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.76, compared with a loss of RMB 1.78. Adjusted net loss was RMB 135.7 million, compared with a loss of RMB 120.2 million, prior year.

Total revenues were RMB 960.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB 994.2 million in the same period of 2023. Average monthly active users were 89.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

