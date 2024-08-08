08.08.2024 07:01:05

Zurich Insurance H1 Profit Climbs; Expects To Exceed 2025 Targets

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders climbed 21 percent to $3.03 billion from last year's $2.49 billion.

Earnings per share were 18.50 Swiss Francs, up 20 percent from 15.47 francs last year.

Group business operating profit or BOP grew 7 percent to $4.0 billion from $3.72 billion a year ago.

Property & Casualty or P&C BOP was $2.22 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, but up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

P&C gross written premiums and policy fees increased 3 percent to $25.34 billion from last year's $24.56 billion.

The company said the results are driven by an ongoing robust performance in P&C, a record BOP in the Life business, and excellent growth at Farmers.

Zurich Insurance added that it recorded strong progress toward exceeding all 2025 targets.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zurich Insurance Group AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Zurich Insurance Group AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zurich Insurance Group AG (spons. ADRs) 48,00 0,00% Zurich Insurance Group AG (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX eröffnet höher -- DAX startet leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zum Handelsstart am Freitag leichte Gewinne, der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert hingegen im Minus. Die asiatischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen