Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 600 MILLION BOND

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 600 MILLION BOND

Sika today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 600 million through a triple tranche. The payment date of the bonds is November 28, 2025. The bonds were placed under the lead management of BNP Paribas, UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

-- CHF 100 million bond November 2025 - August 2027 (1 3/4 years) with a

fixed coupon of 0.450% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.003% which

reflects a yield of 0.4481%.

-- CHF 250 million bond November 2025 - November 2030 (5 years) with a fixed

coupon of 0.850% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.220% which

reflects a yield of 0.8050%.

-- CHF 250 million bond November 2025 - November 2034 (9 years) with a fixed

coupon of 1.200% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.361% which

reflects a yield of 1.1575%.

The tiple tranche complements the bond maturity profile while reducing overall Group-wide funding costs. The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing financial indebtedness.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika's more than 34,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IjQsOvPu7wX_FPP2d1mQqNRwxSACQIxwCB2WnBg0iumrCuPJ89HljE3lMq8To77XDv46v-l5tMHUEMXLCoEpiXXU5GKEoAiI30F7LPguCNj1kCa_3Mi-dL88g7D9okwD

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=d-GCsPAzGrMSnjBqoeqCaW6XCbzn0J3nsAAfPxGBKJbvbSzLqvnDN2RlFjR3I9SiBBlGEKzKsdfsKcNchqryjeU_t_Ogx8ih5U7eAhLgxMMl5SZTi9KXd30FeyEf4nuJ57_U1-ASgAfvJTci4fgnjQdpDPZn3j4R4WL3SWeHhQI=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)