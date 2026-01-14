|
14.01.2026 11:09:00
1 Top Bitcoin ETF I Plan to Load Up On in 2026
It's been a tumultuous year for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which ultimately produced a lot of volatility but nothing in the way of returns. After such a strong multiyear rally, a year "off" to digest gains and stabilize a bit is probably a good thing. But as we move forward into 2026, it's time to revisit the investment case again.Bitcoin has, in my opinion, gone from alternative asset class to necessary portfolio allocation. In the same way we talk about stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate in a diversified portfolio, we should be adding Bitcoin to the discussion. Based on how the crypto market has evolved and the tailwinds of decentralization and AI development behind it, now's the time to look at building up Bitcoin positions again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
