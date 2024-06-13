|
3 Bold Predictions For Where Bitcoin Could Be 4 Years From Now (The Last One Might Shock You)
Ever since hitting a new all-time high in March, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has largely disappointed crypto investors. The price of Bitcoin is still trading at around $68,000, which is approximately where it was three months ago.Moreover, the two big Bitcoin catalysts of 2024 -- the launch of the new spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the halving of mining fees -- have now come and gone. So is it time to rethink where Bitcoin could be headed over the next few years? Let's take a closer look.The base case scenario assumes that spot Bitcoin ETFs will continue seeing an influx of new investor money, and that Wall Street will continue to embrace Bitcoin as a new asset class for portfolio diversification purposes. Over time, this constant influx of new money should send Bitcoin higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
