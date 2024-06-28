|
28.06.2024 10:30:00
4 Reasons to Buy Ethereum While It's Under $4,000
Through the first six months of the year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has largely kept pace with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Both are now up about 45% year to date, and the big question on the minds of many investors is which is going to outperform during the rest of 2024.In early May, the easy no-brainer answer would have been Bitcoin. But Bitcoin has stumbled of late, and that has opened the door for Ethereum. There are now four compelling reasons Ethereum could soar higher, even if Bitcoin continues to trade sideways.Bitcoin, of course, has had spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since January. And the introduction of this new investment product has arguably been one of the most important crypto narratives of 2024. But there's a new twist to that narrative. At the end of May, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved new spot ETFs for Ethereum.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
