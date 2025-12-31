31.12.2025 18:29:52

A $116 Million Bet on Core Scientific Signals Conviction Beyond Bitcoin Cycles and Headline Volatility

San Francisco-based Valiant Capital Management increased its position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by 1.68 million shares in the third quarter, adding an estimated $34.34 million in overall position value, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Valiant Capital Management reported buying 1.68 million additional shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) during the third quarter. The post-transaction position totaled 6.48 million shares with a market value of $116.31 million as of September 30. The fund also reported holding call options tied to about 4.21 million shares.Top holdings after the filing:  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1746
0,0000
0,00
Japanischer Yen
184,3655
0,3100
0,17
Britische Pfund
0,8721
0,0012
0,13
Schweizer Franken
0,9312
0,0012
0,13
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1475
0,0150
0,16
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:24 Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:16 Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
01.01.26 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.01.26 4. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hang Seng legt zu - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Vor dem Wochenende geht es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen bleiben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen