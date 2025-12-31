|
A $116 Million Bet on Core Scientific Signals Conviction Beyond Bitcoin Cycles and Headline Volatility
San Francisco-based Valiant Capital Management increased its position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by 1.68 million shares in the third quarter, adding an estimated $34.34 million in overall position value, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Valiant Capital Management reported buying 1.68 million additional shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) during the third quarter. The post-transaction position totaled 6.48 million shares with a market value of $116.31 million as of September 30. The fund also reported holding call options tied to about 4.21 million shares.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
