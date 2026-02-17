|
17.02.2026 11:28:00
Crypto Crash: Could Buying Ethereum on the Dip Make You a Millionaire?
The total value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation just fell to $2.3 trillion, which is the lowest level since 2024, and practically every coin and token has been swept up in the latest sell-off. Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), which is the native cryptocurrency in the Ethereum network, is down by a whopping 57% from its 2025 peak as I write this.Ethereum is the world's leading platform for creating decentralized applications, which are popular in areas like financial services and gaming. Every time someone uses an Ethereum-based app, they incur a fee payable in Ether, which creates demand for the cryptocurrency. That means as long as the network continues to expand, Ether should theoretically rise in value.Ethereum's fundamental story hasn't changed, so could buying Ether during the broader crypto sell-off help investors join the millionaire's club?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1853
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,66
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8738
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,913
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,266
|
0,0027
|
|
0,03
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich fester -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schlussendlich in Grün -- Wall Street schließt stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt nach oben ging, begab sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Der japanische Aktien gab am Dienstag nach.