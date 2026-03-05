|
Crypto Crash: Is Bitcoin a Buy After Its 40% Slump?
According to CoinGecko, there are more than 17,600 different cryptocurrencies in circulation, with a combined value of $2.4 trillion. The world's largest cryptocurrency is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and it accounts for a whopping $1.5 trillion of that. Crypto markets are currently in the throes of a sharp sell-off, which has sent Bitcoin plummeting by more than 40% from last October's all-time high. Investors are trimming their exposure to highly speculative assets amid rising political and economic upheaval, which could lead to further downside in the crypto market.However, one of the world's biggest bulls isn't flinching. Michael Saylor just bought another $204 million worth of Bitcoin through his treasury company, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which now owns roughly 3.6% of all supply outstanding. Should investors also buy the dip, or is more pain on the way?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
