Is Bitcoin a No-Brainer Buy After the Halving?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on an absolute tear. After it tanked 65% in 2022, the world's top digital asset has soared 308% since the start of 2023 (as of May 31).The gain has likely been due partly to the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But the so-called halving, which happened on April 19, might also deserve some credit.Let's consider whether Bitcoin is a no-brainer buy even after this latest catalyst.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel