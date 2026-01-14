|
14.01.2026 14:51:00
Is Bitcoin About to Break Out?
For crypto investors, the good news is that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has managed to scratch out a 5% gain to start off 2026, and is now trading above the $90,000 price level. The bad news is that Bitcoin is still down 27% from its all-time high of $126,000 in October.Bitcoin might be struggling, but there are plenty of analysts and investors -- myself included -- who think that it could be ready to break out this year.According to CNBC's annual roundup of Bitcoin predictions, the world's most popular cryptocurrency could end the year at a price of anywhere from $75,000 to $225,000 in 2026. That's a huge range, and indicative of just how much fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) there is around Bitcoin right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
