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23.04.2026 12:09:00
Is Owning Just Bitcoin and Ethereum Enough for a Crypto Portfolio?
It's been said that most active stock pickers underperform a plain index fund over long stretches. The crypto version of that assertion is shaping up to be even more lopsided, as most tokens will eventually go to zero, or simply fail to keep up with the two coins, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), that already command a healthy majority of the entire sector's market cap.That poses an interesting question from a portfolio allocation perspective. If Bitcoin and Ethereum have been the biggest and most successful coins for years, is there really a point in getting exposure to any other cryptocurrencies?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1717
|
0,0035
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,81
|
0,2100
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8661
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9199
|
0,0013
|
|
0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,181
|
0,0308
|
|
0,34
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