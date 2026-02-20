|
20.02.2026 19:36:55
Paloma Partners Reduces Core Scientific Position as Mining Efficiency and Costs Shape the Bitcoin Cycle
According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Core Scientific by 2,547,000 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025, was $44.41 million. The fund’s position value fell by $46.32 million over the quarter, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement. Paloma Partners now holds 185,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million at year-end.Following the sale, Core Scientific now accounts for 0.49% of Paloma Partners Management Co's reportable U.S. equity assets.Top five holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1758
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,44
|
0,0700
|
|
0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8748
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9123
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1865
|
-0,0123
|
|
-0,13
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.