18.02.2026 12:45:00
Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Ethereum (ETH)
It's been a rough start to the year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The world's second-largest cryptocurrency is already down 33%, and currently trades for a price of about $2,000. That's about 60% lower than it was just six months ago.Against that backdrop, it might seem unlikely that Ethereum can turn things around in 2026. But that's exactly what I'm predicting. Ethereum could more than double in value to reclaim the $5,000 price level. A lot has to go right, of course, but here are three catalysts that could make it happen.It all starts with market sentiment. Right now, the crypto fear and greed index has a reading of 12 out of 100. That's near panic-selling levels, and a possible sign that Ethereum could be reaching the bottom of its market cycle. Market sentiment simply can't get any worse, can it?
