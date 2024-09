Prediction: Bitcoin Is Going to Make Big Moves Before Its Next Halving in 2028. Here Are 3 Potential Scenarios

It has now been nearly five months since the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving took place in mid-April, and it's fair to say that things have not turned out as planned. Wasn't Bitcoin supposed to skyrocket in price after the halving -- when the reward for mining new coin is cut in half -- and hit a new all-time high? Alas, Bitcoin has instead drifted lower, and is now trading near $57,000, which is 10% below where it was in April.So where does Bitcoin go from here? Here are three potential scenarios for Bitcoin in the current halving cycle, which is now projected to end in March 2028.If you believe that history repeats (or at least rhymes, as Mark Twain said), then it's likely that Bitcoin will follow much the same pattern as it did in its three previous halving cycles in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Based on the historical evidence, Bitcoin follows a very defined pattern in each halving cycle, which Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) refers to as "the four seasons of cryptocurrency."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool