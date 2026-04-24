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24.04.2026 13:30:00
Prediction: Bitcoin Will Soar to $100,000 (or More!) by Year-End. Here's Why.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has spent the past six months drifting in the shadow of its October 2025 peak. After climbing to more than $126,000 amid the presidential election optimism and rising institutional inflows, Bitcoin has slid nearly 40%.Macroeconomic crosscurrents certainly haven't helped the cryptocurrency market either: Persistent inflation, changing tariff policies, and liquidity squeezes triggered waves of deleveraging. While crypto's euphoric narrative of infinite upside suddenly looks speculative again, growth portfolios are rotating toward more tangible earnings stories.Bitcoin, once the darling of the risk-on trade, feels more like a meme trade in a market that prizes reliable cash flow and business resilience. Even though sentiment has cooled, I think Bitcoin could be positioned for an epic run in the second half of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,172
|
0,0038
|
|
0,32
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,8
|
0,2000
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8664
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,92
|
0,0015
|
|
0,16
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1828
|
0,0325
|
|
0,36
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