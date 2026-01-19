19.01.2026 11:05:00

Prediction: Ripple (XRP) Will Be the Next Amazon

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors are no strangers to hype, buzz, and speculation. So they're probably not at all surprised by a new investment thesis from a crypto industry insider that positions XRP as the next Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).This investment thesis is based on careful analysis of nearly $2.5 billion in acquisitions made by Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) over the past year. All of these acquisitions seem to point to one conclusion: Ripple is rapidly building out the infrastructure for a modern, blockchain-based financial system, in which XRP could play a major role.Of course, we're not talking about Amazon.com, the e-commerce website that probably accounted for a big chunk of your holiday spending. Instead, we're talking about Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud and IT infrastructure subsidiary of Amazon. This is where Amazon makes a big chunk of its money, so it's perhaps no surprise that companies in other industries are looking to replicate this business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
