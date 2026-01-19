|
19.01.2026 11:05:00
Prediction: Ripple (XRP) Will Be the Next Amazon
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors are no strangers to hype, buzz, and speculation. So they're probably not at all surprised by a new investment thesis from a crypto industry insider that positions XRP as the next Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).This investment thesis is based on careful analysis of nearly $2.5 billion in acquisitions made by Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) over the past year. All of these acquisitions seem to point to one conclusion: Ripple is rapidly building out the infrastructure for a modern, blockchain-based financial system, in which XRP could play a major role.Of course, we're not talking about Amazon.com, the e-commerce website that probably accounted for a big chunk of your holiday spending. Instead, we're talking about Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud and IT infrastructure subsidiary of Amazon. This is where Amazon makes a big chunk of its money, so it's perhaps no surprise that companies in other industries are looking to replicate this business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,163
|
0,0044
|
|
0,38
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,73
|
0,9000
|
|
0,49
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8673
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9287
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0664
|
0,0329
|
|
0,36
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX tiefrot -- DAX unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Zum Wochenstart ging es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.