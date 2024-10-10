|
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $100,000?
While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be up 50% for the year, it's safe to say the past six months for Bitcoin investors have not gone as planned. After the Bitcoin halving in April, its price was supposed to skyrocket in value. But that simply has not happened. At its current price of $63,000, Bitcoin is essentially unchanged since the halving.That creates a choice for investors. Should you invest in Bitcoin now and hope for it to soar in value, or are you better off searching for other high-risk, high-upside assets?If you're thinking about investing in Bitcoin now, you need to keep your expectations for the remainder of the year in check. Right now, the crypto prediction markets are saying that Bitcoin has a roughly 57% chance of hitting a new all-time high in 2024. Put another way, it's basically a coin flip whether Bitcoin can regain its all-time high of $73,750 by the end of the year. At the same time, these crypto prediction markets are also saying that Bitcoin only has a 14% chance of hitting $100,000 this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
