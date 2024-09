Should You Buy iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF While It's Less Than $40?

The crypto market is poised for serious price gains over the next year or two. In particular, many investors look forward to a significant price jump for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).But the oldest and largest cryptocurrency is already worth about $65,000 per coin. You can buy a very small fraction of a full Bitcoin, but the digital currency itself looks overwhelmingly expensive.Well, what if I told you there are other ways to make Bitcoin investments, where the price per unit is a more manageable $37 today?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool