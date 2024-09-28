28.09.2024 15:07:00

Should You Buy iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF While It's Less Than $40?

The crypto market is poised for serious price gains over the next year or two. In particular, many investors look forward to a significant price jump for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).But the oldest and largest cryptocurrency is already worth about $65,000 per coin. You can buy a very small fraction of a full Bitcoin, but the digital currency itself looks overwhelmingly expensive.Well, what if I told you there are other ways to make Bitcoin investments, where the price per unit is a more manageable $37 today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1165
-0,0001
-0,01
Japanischer Yen
158,54
-0,2600
-0,16
Britische Pfund
0,8338
-0,0009
-0,11
Schweizer Franken
0,9398
0,0006
0,07
Hongkong-Dollar
8,674
-0,0025
-0,03
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Shanghai Composite legt kräftig zu
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Montag im Minus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen