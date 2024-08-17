|
17.08.2024 13:11:00
Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) While It's Less Than $0.60?
The XRP cryptocurrency, more commonly known as Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), recently scored a big win in the courtroom. That legal albatross no longer hangs over Ripple's shoulder, which frees the underlying Ripple Labs to run its business and seek partnerships, even on U.S. soil.But the cryptocurrency didn't skyrocket on the news. I mean, Ripple posted a 26% price gain right away, but that only made up from a plunge earlier that week. Apart from that blip, its price chart is basically a carbon copy of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) over the last month.The functional coin of the RippleNet international payments system once peaked at $3.84 per coin, but now it lingers just below the $0.60 mark. Where will Ripple go from here -- and is it a good cryptocurrency to own at these modest prices?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,102
|
0,0047
|
|
0,43
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,96
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8515
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9553
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5887
|
0,0427
|
|
0,50
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.