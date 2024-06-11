|
11.06.2024 11:00:00
Social media would be better on a blockchain
In a past column, I talked about how the fat cats of social media profit from all of the value that normal folks like you and I provide. Social media sites have complete control over the attention-creating value that we provide for them, and give us little to no say over how that content is managed. They can even take away access to our profiles. All the money generated by our work ends up in their coffers.I mentioned Substack as a place with low take rates, and how content producers there are able to benefit much more directly from the value that they create because they use a common protocol—email—that is not controlled by any corporate entity.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 20 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0751
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
169,03
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8443
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9644
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,05
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3959
|
-0,0133
|
|
-0,16
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.