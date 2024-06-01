|
01.06.2024 17:07:00
The Bitcoin Halving Is Done. 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now.
The much-anticipated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving has come and gone without the fireworks some expected. Prices have barely budged since April 19, 2024, but don't let that fool you. The long-term effects of Bitcoin halvings are well-documented, often leading to substantial price increases in the following months -- but the surge never comes right away.The crypto market is still brimming with opportunities, especially with the recent approval of Bitcoin spot-price ETFs in January and the upcoming Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) spot ETFs this summer. The ETF launches and Bitcoin halving should bring bullish effects to the crypto sector at large.Here are two cryptocurrencies that should be on your radar right now. It will be a slow burn until it suddenly isn't. I'm not trying to rush you, but to make sure you're not left empty-handed when the real price surge kicks off. The exact timing is up in the air, and I'd rather be early than late to the launch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
