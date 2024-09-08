08.09.2024 10:42:00

Where Will Bitcoin Be in 10 Years?

In the past 10 years, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price skyrocketed from $478 to $58,400 today, translating to a monster 122-fold gain. In fact, this leading cryptocurrency has outperformed every other asset class in eight of 11 full calendar years since 2013. That's a phenomenal track record.Investors look in the rearview mirror to help guide their decisions about what the future might hold. With that being said, where will Bitcoin be in 10 years?Bitcoin has seriously grown up in the past decade. It started out as a hobby for cypherpunks interested in this so-called "cool internet money." Back then, it was difficult to even buy and store Bitcoin, and the wild price swings make today's volatility look like a walk in the park.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

