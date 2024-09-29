|
29.09.2024 12:30:00
Where Will Ethereum Be 10 Years From Now? (The Answer Might Surprise You)
Thus far, it's been an amazing decade for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Since its introduction in 2015, when Ethereum traded as low as $0.42, its price is up a sizzling 621,600%. And Ethereum is now the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, with a hefty $310 billion market cap.So what can we expect during the next decade from Ethereum? Obviously, it will be difficult to replicate what it has already accomplished. But you might be surprised at what could be next.With the launch of the new spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in July, it's now possible for anyone -- from the smallest individual investor to the biggest institutions -- to buy Ethereum just as easily as they buy their favorite tech stock. Already, more than $2 billion has flowed into these new spot Ethereum ETFs, and the expectation is that, over time, more and more investors will begin to have exposure to Ethereum in their portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1136
|
0,0001
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
159,91
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8327
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,942
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,6525
|
0,0004
|
|
0,00
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.