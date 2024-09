Where Will Ethereum Be 10 Years From Now? (The Answer Might Surprise You)

Thus far, it's been an amazing decade for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Since its introduction in 2015, when Ethereum traded as low as $0.42, its price is up a sizzling 621,600%. And Ethereum is now the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, with a hefty $310 billion market cap.So what can we expect during the next decade from Ethereum? Obviously, it will be difficult to replicate what it has already accomplished. But you might be surprised at what could be next.With the launch of the new spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in July, it's now possible for anyone -- from the smallest individual investor to the biggest institutions -- to buy Ethereum just as easily as they buy their favorite tech stock. Already, more than $2 billion has flowed into these new spot Ethereum ETFs, and the expectation is that, over time, more and more investors will begin to have exposure to Ethereum in their portfolios.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool