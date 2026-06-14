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14.06.2026 02:21:00
With Bitcoin Down 21% in 1 Month, Is It Still Worth Buying and Holding Forever?
Every Bitcoin sell-off arrives with its own funeral procession. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has shed about 21% in a month, and, right on cue, the eulogies are back.The most common reasons people cite for Bitcoin being dead are that lots of exchange-traded fund (ETF) capital is exiting, which has coincided with sentiment being extremely grim for months on end. That's before even discussing Strategy, which is supposedly the last deep-pocketed buyer still standing, and which just sold some of its hoard for the first time in years.It's true that there's a confluence of bearish forces at play right now, and they're pushing down the price of the coin quite forcefully. Let's investigate whether that invalidates Bitcoin's investment thesis, so we can determine if it's still worth buying and holding forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1567
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,10
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,49
|
0,2800
|
|
0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8628
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9221
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0635
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,11
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