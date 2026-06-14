14.06.2026 02:21:00

With Bitcoin Down 21% in 1 Month, Is It Still Worth Buying and Holding Forever?

Every Bitcoin sell-off arrives with its own funeral procession. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has shed about 21% in a month, and, right on cue, the eulogies are back.The most common reasons people cite for Bitcoin being dead are that lots of exchange-traded fund (ETF) capital is exiting, which has coincided with sentiment being extremely grim for months on end. That's before even discussing Strategy, which is supposedly the last deep-pocketed buyer still standing, and which just sold some of its hoard for the first time in years.It's true that there's a confluence of bearish forces at play right now, and they're pushing down the price of the coin quite forcefully. Let's investigate whether that invalidates Bitcoin's investment thesis, so we can determine if it's still worth buying and holding forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1567
-0,0012
-0,10
Japanischer Yen
185,49
0,2800
0,15
Britische Pfund
0,8628
0,0000
0,00
Schweizer Franken
0,9221
0,0019
0,20
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0635
-0,0100
-0,11
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
04:21 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Friedenshoffnung im Iran: ATX geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich stark
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen konnten Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zum Wochenschluss merklich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen