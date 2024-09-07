07.09.2024 09:35:00

3 Top High-Yield Oil Stocks to Buy in September

There's a major fault line running through the U.S. oil and gas sector, and I'm not talking about geology here. Simply put, Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS), and Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) are trading on lowly valuations and colossal dividend yields because investors are pricing in Bakken oil field assets at a discount to other assets such as in the Permian Basin. However, all three stocks now trade on attractive valuations and are worth picking up.Here's a look at the top five oil-producing regions in the U.S. to get a sense of why investors favor the Permian over other assets.RegionContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 71,47 -0,44 -0,61
Ölpreis (WTI) 68,28 -0,51 -0,74

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt dürften im Dienstagshandel abgeben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen