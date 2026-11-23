AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) has agreed to invest at least $72.8 million (US$50.8 million) for a 15% stake in Sitka Gold (TSXV: SIG; US-OTC: SITKF) as the Yukon explorer awaits results from nearly half of this year’s drilling at RC Gold.

AngloGold will pay 95¢ a share, compared with Sitka’s Friday close of 68¢. Sitka rose 18% to 80¢ in Toronto by midday Monday, valuing the company at about $347 million. The project lies about 365 km northwest of Whitehorse.

“This substantial investment by one of the world’s largest gold producers is a major validator for both the RC gold project and the company,” Sitka CEO Cor Coe said in a release. “With our 60,000-metre drill program now complete and a strengthened treasury, we look forward to working alongside AngloGold Ashanti’s industry-leading technical teams and drawing on their mine-building experience as we continue to develop this wide-open gold system.”

Sitka will retain full ownership of RC Gold. At closing, AngloGold would gain the right to nominate a Sitka director and preferential rights on certain transactions involving the project. The two companies would also form a technical committee to discuss its development.

Assays pending

Sitka is awaiting assays from 82 holes totalling about 27,000 metres across six targets, including the Blackjack, Eiger and Rhosgobel deposits.

Blackjack holds 39.96 million indicated tonnes grading 1.01 grams gold per tonne for 1.29 million oz., according to a January 2025 estimate. A February 2026 update put the total across all three deposits at 167.4 million inferred tonnes grading 0.72 gram gold per tonne for 3.83 million ounces.

Rhosgobel, where Sitka reported its first drill results in 2024, accounts for 2.25 million of those inferred ounces.

Financing

Sitka expects to raise $83.3 million to $101.6 million in all. AngloGold’s investment could reach $75.5 million if other shareholders exercise their rights to participate and the producer buys more shares to maintain its 15% stake.

The offering includes up to 26.3 million flow-through shares at $1.35 each. Sitka plans to spend those proceeds on exploration at RC Gold by the end of 2027 and expects the financing to close in December, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

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